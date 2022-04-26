Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Heading Into Manchester United Clash With 'Very Different' Atmosphere After West Ham Win

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea are heading into their clash against Manchester United with a 'very different' atmosphere after their win against West Ham on Sunday.

The Blues snatched the three points late on against the Hammers, with Christian Pulisic scoring in the 90th minute.

Such a win ended Chelsea's poor run of form at home, having lost to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal prior to their victory against the east London side.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

When he spoke to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel revealed his belief that the atmosphere surrounding his side will be different as they head up to Old Trafford for their next Premier League fixture.

"Now we are going away having a big match (vs Manchester United), atmosphere is very, very different from when you lose so very happy."

He also said that their win against the Hammers generated 'a good feeling' as they head into the latter stages of the season.

"It feels like a giant step. We have some games in hand. It was necessary and I am glad. The atmosphere is like this in the dressing room.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We also deserved a bit of luck after the last results and how they were created here in our stadium. A big game now coming in Manchester. A good feeling with a late win. It lifts everybody's mood."

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table, and need just seven points in order for them to secure their spot in this season's top four, and therefore the Champions League in the next campaign.

