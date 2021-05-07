Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea isn't about achieving finals, it's about winning finals

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are here to win finals and not just get into them after reaching the Champions League final.

He only arrived at the end of the January but fourth months later and he has guided Chelsea to both the FA Cup and Champions League final. They are on the verge, and can replicate the 2012 season which saw the Blues clinch the double after sacking Andre Villas-Boas mid-season for Roberto Di Matteo.

They face Leicester City in the FA Cup final and Manchester City in the Champions League final which is on May 29. But Tuchel wants his side to keep working to target success, stating Chelsea are here to win trophies and not to just make the finals.

"We will try exactly this [to achieve everything]. I can't judge now any results higher than the other one because it doesn't work like this. For me, it doesn't work like this. Not at the youth level and not at the professional level of football that you judge your goals and make one more important than another. It simply doesn't work like that.

"The reality is that you have to work hard every day. Keep your feet on the ground because if you arrive in a final it means you have won nothing yet. We don't want to be participants in a final, we want to win it. This club isn't about achieving finals, it's about winning finals and football games. This is the target.

"We do well to keep our feet on the ground, keep our momentum going, keep the atmosphere which is built on hard work and determination but with the laughter every day. There's a lot of respect and joy during the time that we spend together at Cobham. This is what we have to do.

"We have to focus on the process, not the results or the rewards at the end and determine success only by that. It would put us in a reactive position and we don't want to be reactive. We want to work hard and earn the results. This is the challenge and we want to keep on going every day step by step."

