Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea 'lacked a bit of determination' during their Premier League match against Manchester United.

His side drew 1-1 away at Old Trafford, a ground they have been unable to win at since 2013.

Marcos Alonso scored to give Chelsea the lead just after the hour mark, but Cristiano Ronaldo was able to equalise moments later to ensure both sides shared the points.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Tuchel spoke to Sky Sports after the game and commented on the Blues' result against the Red Devils as they continue to work their way towards a top four finish this season.

"We lacked a bit of determination today, in the box to win this game. Sometimes happens. It's on us to learn from it. If you want to win on stages like this you have to be clinical. Once you have it you need to be fully alert."



The German boss also added: "We have to live with a point but it is unfair. It was totally not deserved.

"We worked so hard to get the lead and created so many chances. Suddenly the opponent gets one free shot and scores."

IMAGO / Colorsport

His counterpart Ralf Rangnick believes his side were 'fortunate' with their result at home against the reigning World and European Champions.

He said: “We have to admit we were fortunate to get the point. The reaction in the second half was good, you can't blame the attitude but when Chelsea is in control of the ball, we are far away from being able to control the game.”

