Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Learn 2021 Club World Cup Schedule After Dates Confirmed

Author:

Chelsea have learned when they will play the 2021 Club World Cup after FIFA confirmed the dates of when the tournament will take place next year.

Thomas Tuchel's side booked their place in the tournament after winning the Champions League final back in May against Manchester City in Porto. 

They will be joined next year by Al Hilal, Al Ahly, Monterrey, Auckland City, Al Jazira Club and Palmeiras, who all qualified through their respective competitions.

imago0022243157h

Chelsea, along with Palmeiras, will join at the semi-final stage of the competition.

The tournament was due to be held in Japan next month but because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it was delayed and move to UAE for early 2022.

Read More

Now those dates have been confirmed with the tournament set to played between February 3 and February 12. 

In a statement on Monday morning, FIFA confirmed the scheduling for the delayed competition. 

"The dates for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 presented by Alibaba Cloud have been set from 3 to 12 February 2022. The draw, taking place on Monday, 29 November in Zurich, will decide the eight matches to be played in total between the representatives of each confederation and the host country, UAE."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0031811661h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Learn 2021 Club World Cup Schedule After Dates Confirmed

43 seconds ago
imago1003157379h
News

Ilkay Gundogan Names N'Golo Kante as Toughest Ever Opponent

30 minutes ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Four-Word Man Utd Verdict Amid Ralf Rangnick's Imminent Appointment

47 minutes ago
imago0031811661h
News

Club World Cup Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Possible Opponents

58 minutes ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Not Surprised By Chelsea's 1-1 Draw Against Manchester United

2 hours ago
imago1008330647h
News

'A Terrible Decision' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Anthony Taylor Dig After Manchester United Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Hungry' Chelsea Side Against Manchester United

3 hours ago
imago1008121358h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's 'Right Energy' After Manchester United Disappointment

3 hours ago