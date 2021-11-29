Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Learn 2021 Club World Cup Schedule After Dates Confirmed

Chelsea have learned when they will play the 2021 Club World Cup after FIFA confirmed the dates of when the tournament will take place next year.

Thomas Tuchel's side booked their place in the tournament after winning the Champions League final back in May against Manchester City in Porto.

They will be joined next year by Al Hilal, Al Ahly, Monterrey, Auckland City, Al Jazira Club and Palmeiras, who all qualified through their respective competitions.

Chelsea, along with Palmeiras, will join at the semi-final stage of the competition.

The tournament was due to be held in Japan next month but because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it was delayed and move to UAE for early 2022.

Now those dates have been confirmed with the tournament set to played between February 3 and February 12.

In a statement on Monday morning, FIFA confirmed the scheduling for the delayed competition.

"The dates for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 presented by Alibaba Cloud have been set from 3 to 12 February 2022. The draw, taking place on Monday, 29 November in Zurich, will decide the eight matches to be played in total between the representatives of each confederation and the host country, UAE."

