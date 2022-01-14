Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'Learned Lessons' From Man City Defeat Back in September

Thomas Tuchel has taken full responsibility for Chelsea's wrong tactical approach during their defeat to Manchester City earlier this season.

Chelsea were well-beaten by the league leaders at Stamford Bridge back in September despite the scoreline only being 1-0 as Gabriel Jesus netted City to all three points in the capital.

Tuchel takes his side to the Etihad on Saturday look to atone for their mistakes in the home fixture after admitting he was at fault for how we set his side up against Pep Guardiola's team.

The Blues head coach says they have learned lessons from the defeat, detailing the areas which they got wrong and too full responsibility for the loss.

“That my approach was the wrong approach tactically," responded Tuchel on what he learned from the defeat earlier this season in his pre-match press conference.

"It made us too passive, we could have done better. I think the approach was too passive, too defensive. It was not meant like this but it turned out this way. Lesson learned.

"They were too aggressive for our build up play, we did not have the solution to escape from our own half. We defended very well in the last 18, 20 metres of the field. We did not see much of the other half.

"Second half was better, a bit wild. It’s not the worst thing to have a wild match against Manchester City and to break out of the structure and all the control situations. Second half was better, lesson learned.”

