Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes his side 'lived up to the plan' against Real Madrid, despite their exit from the Champions League.

The Blues won 3-2 on the night in the Spanish capital, but Madrid were 5-4 victors on aggregate over the two legs in the quarter-finals of the competition.

It sees the La Liga giants progress to the semi-finals with Chelsea exiting as the reigning Champions, despite a valiant effort at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to the media after the match, via football.london, Tuchel believes his side did well on the night despite the disappointing outcome at full time.

"The players lived up to the plan in a very different way than we did against Brentford and in the first leg. This is a huge difference. We were never shy of making the point that this is the most important: how we live up to a tactic and how lively we play in a structure. This was at the full limit today.

"This is where the credit goes to the players. We were very disciplined on the ball and very active and had a lot of investment off the ball. We showed a lot of courage, and from there, we showed a lot of quality, and this was the right way to do it.

"This is what we did against Southampton to show a reaction three days ago, and it's what we did today.

"I'm very happy. It's the way to go forward. We demand a lot from the players, and if we have this kind of effort, we are a special team. If not, we can lose against anybody. So the point is made.

"The demands are high and to demand it in three matches with our schedule is not easy, but they showed a lot of character today and can be very proud. But at the same time, we are disappointed."

Despite Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner all scoring, goals from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema saw Madrid emerge as the overall winners over the tie.

