Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea made 'no mistake' in denying Billy Gilmour loan move

Thomas Tuchel insists he made no mistake in keeping Billy Gilmour at Chelsea, instead of allowing him to leave on loan for the rest of the season.

Gilmour was expected to leave on loan in January but following the arrival of Tuchel, he decided to keep him at the club.

The 19-year-old was keen to get regular minutes under his belt to give him the best chance of making Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the European Championships this summer.

Gilmour was left out of the latest Scotland squad for the March internationals, and has only featured once for the Blues under Tuchel. The remainder of the time he has rarely even made the bench.

Tuchel was asked whether he regretted the decision to not loan out Gilmour; he responded stating that the Scottish midfielder had no say in his short-term future.

He said: "It’s absolutely no mistake. It was, unfortunately, not his choice. It was my choice. The choice was made for Chelsea and not for the personal goals of Billy. He accepted it in a five-minute talk; he had no problem with it.

"I actually hope he knows how much I appreciate him as a person and as a footballer. He has three big problems – N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are three big problems. They are never injured and they perform on a level in central midfield that is not easy to compete with. This is the only thing.

"I have no trust issue with him. I have no problem with attitude. I can only strongly recommend the Scottish national team to nominate him because this guy trains on the highest level. They should not be worried about his ability to compete.

"Still we take the decisions for Chelsea and the squad is by far not too big. I feel Billy is a strong part of the squad. I know it is hard for him and we talk now several times because sometimes he does not make it to the 18 because we play with two central midfielders and I already have one of the three guys I mentioned on the bench.

"I go for other options to cover other possibilities during a match but it does not mean like when you are out of the squad like Billy that you first have to find your way back to the bench, then you have to find your way back for five minutes, then you can start.

"You can start right away from the next game. It can happen when you train in a positive attitude like Billy and with the quality he shows. This is the situation. Nothing has changed. I am super happy he is here. We need a strong four midfielders."

