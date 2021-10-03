Thomas Tuchel Wants Chelsea Cameras to Film Training Sessions, Waiting for Planning Approval

Chelsea are waiting on planning approval to install eight new cameras at their Cobham training base.

Thomas Tuchel is ready to take his training sessions, planning and preparation to the next level by installing eight pole-mounted cameras to film their training sessions.

The Champions League winners want to monitor their first-team training sessions for the men's, women's and youth teams at Cobham.

Sipa USA

Chelsea have applies for the 'player analysis' technology to give Tuchel and the rest of the coaches and analysts the opportunity to give feedback to players in real time, and to see how the players are training in further detail.

Papers have been filed to the local council, Elmbridge Council. Planning agent Nancy Stuart, via the Sun, said: “The club is now seeking to enhance its facilities through installing cameras around several of the pitches, which will enable coaches to provide more thorough feedback.

“Technology has been playing a bigger role in coaching in a wide range of sports in recent years

“Installing cameras at Cobham will allow training sessions to be recorded from a range of angles and heights.

“It is considered that this solution is preferable to the use of drones.

“The scheme will use leading camera and software technology to route back into the office for immediate analysis.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube