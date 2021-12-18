Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea May Need to Make 'Unfair' Selection Decision vs Wolves

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea could be forced into making an 'unfair' decision when their starting XI to face Wolves is selected.

Chelsea travel to the west Midlands on Sunday afternoon in their final league outing before Christmas. Tuchel will be hoping claim a festive win to get back to winning ways after a dismal 1-1 draw against a depleted Everton on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge. 

But before the challenge on the field, the Blues head coach has several decisions to make regarding personal at the weekend. 

Due to four players being confirmed out due to Covid-19 - Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi - Tuchel will need to shuffle the pack to give the Blues the best chance of claiming all three points at Molineux. 

But they could also be without midfield duo Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek because the pair picked up pain injuries against the Toffees in midweek. 

Mateo Kovacic has just returned from isolation while N'Golo Kante returned to the bench on Thursday, and they could be rushed back into the starting XI should Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek be unavailable after they were deemed doubtful. 

Tuchel is aware the decision would be 'unfair' to throw them into the starting team however could be left with no choice.

The Chelsea head coach said ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference: "If you want to have my very honest opinion, we have again Jorginho a doubt for Sunday, because he's in pain.

"We have Ruben Loftus-Cheek a doubt, because he's in pain. So do we know that they can travel with us tomorrow (Saturday)? No we don't.

"I don't know if it's possible for them to play on Sunday, so maybe we will start with N'Golo And Mateo.

"Would that be fair? No. Would that be possible? I don't know, but maybe we do."

