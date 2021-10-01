Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Miss Mason Mount When Injured But Can't Rely On Him

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea miss Mason Mount when he isn't available for selection, but insists they can't rely on the midfielder to play well.

The 22-year-old has missed both of Chelsea's last two games against Manchester City and Juventus due to injury, which has also coincided with the Blues losing their first games since the new season began.

Chelsea have been below par for several games now, even when Mount has played, but he has given them a big boost after Tuchel confirmed he would be back in the squad to face Southampton.

However, Tuchel remained cautious on the comments regarding Chelsea needing Mount to perform well. He doesn't want his side to be reliant on individual players and has called on his team to win without the England international.

"We need to be careful. We took him out at half-time because he had a rough half against Tottenham. Everybody was so highly speaking of us in the second half and he wasn’t on the pitch, he was missing. It’s not on single players," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference after announcing the return of Mount.

"Of course we want to have Mason for the energy he gives us and of course we miss him but we cannot start reducing our performances on looking at the players who are missing. Do we miss NG? Of course, every team in the world misses N’Golo Kante. Do we miss Mason if he is on his best level? Of course, that is why he plays for us, it’s why he’s a top player. Do we miss Reece James? Of course! That’s why there is a selection to take and we could only start with 11 against Juve. Maybe we would have started without Mason but had him from the bench. Do we miss Christian Pulisic? Of course we miss sprints and intensity. It needs to be on the best level and a good fit.

"We have the squad and the duty, on me as a coach to find solutions, it is possible to win games without Mason Mount. Hopefully he knows with how much respect, and how much I love him. I want him to be in the team. If he is injured, we need to win games without him. It is the same with N’Golo, Christian Pulisic and Reece James."

