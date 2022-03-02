Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Must Accept VAR Errors Due to Human Mistakes

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that people must understand that there will be errors with VAR due to it being used by humans.

This comes after Chelsea were on the wrong end of several controversial decisions in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Speaking to the press, via Chelsea's club website, Tuchel expressed his thoughts on VAR.

IMAGO / News Images

The first incident saw Sadio Mane's high lunge on Trevoh Chalobah go unpunished, resulting in Chalobah needing six stitches after the match.

"In the end we have to understand that VAR is a system but it’s also used by humans, so there is maybe all the time a slight margin of error in it. You will never find the full solution maybe and we have to accept it," Tuchel said.



"You'll never find 100% clarity on situations, like the foul on Trevoh. Is it a red card or is it not a red card and is it necessary that VAR interferes or not? This will not end and it’s also the beauty of it and it makes the sport so popular."

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Later on, Kai Havertz had a goal ruled out as Romelu Lukaku appeared to be offside before the Belgian had a goal of his own ruled out.

Lukaku appeared to be onside despite VAR ruling the goal out, just moments before Chelsea went on to lose in the penalty shoot-out.

This has caused much argument regarding the use of VAR, which Tuchel has now admitted must be accepted.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube