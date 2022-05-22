Thomas Tuchel has stated that Chelsea must act as quickly as possible in the transfer market in order to close the gap to Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Blues finished third on a dramatic final day in the Premier League, with Man City coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa and win the Premier League.

Speaking to the press, via Adam Newson, Tuchel urged the Blues to act as quicky as possible in the market.

IMAGO / PA Images

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to take over from Roman Abramovich, having been present at the 2-1 victory over Watford.

The takeover must be completed by the end of the month, with Chelsea in need of several incoming transfers this summer as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart.

When asked about the transfer window, Tuchel said: "It will be a super tough race. Manchester United will be in the race and Tottenham will be in the race with Antonio Conte for sure.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We want to stay in the race and Liverpool and Man City do everything to make their squads bigger and they set the standard so high. This is the challenge in which we compete.

"We have at the moment a huge disadvantage - that's not decisive yet. There is no need to make excuses now, it is just the situation we are in and we have to be as quick as possible. Right now, of course, it is unsatisfying because our hands are tied and we cannot act as we want."

This comes after the German confirmed that he will delay his holiday plans in order to start working on the incoming transfers in the summer.

Chelsea will be hoping to break into the top two and challenge Man City and Liverpool.

