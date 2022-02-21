Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Must Adapt When Facing Injuries to Key Players

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted it is up to him to adapt and find solutions for the Blues throughout their ongoing injury crisis.

This season has seen Ben Chilwell and Reece James face lengthy spells on the sidelines whilst Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been the latest absentees.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's round of 16 clash against LOSC Lille in the Champions League, Tuchel has taken responsibility and stated that his side must adapt to combat injuries.

IMAGO / Russian Look

He said: “Every style changes with long term injuries of key players. We played the majority of games with wing-backs and two of the key wing-backs are Reece and Chilly who got injured at a peak level. They had a huge impact on our game offensively and defensively.

"In regards to Romelu, that’s with speed, penetration and in regards to their deliveries. Of course this changes. We are not the only team with players to make a huge impact. The formation we play, wing-backs are crucial and are a crucial position to influence the game. But still, we can also play and win games without any player. This is our job, what we want to do, what we try when we have injuries and Corona cases.

"It’s on us, on me to adapt and find solutions. Romelu will always be part of the solution.”

Azpilicueta is likely to return for the Blues whilst Mount could feature from the bench as Chelsea look for a good result in their hunt to retain their Champions League title.

