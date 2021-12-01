Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need Certain Mentality to Overcome Busy Schedule

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has argued that his side need a 'certain mentality' to overcome the busy fixture schedule ahead as they challenge at the top end of the Premier League table.

The Blues currently sit top of the pile in England but Manchester City and Liverpool are closing in on the title as the festive fixtures pile up.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Watford, where Tuchel has spoken before the match about what his side need to get through the tough period of football.

imago1007477225h

When discussing the packed fixture schedule, Tuchel opened up on how difficult it is for his players whilst revealing what they must do to overcome the challenge.

“It is challenging. The good thing is, it was challenging before so we don’t change our routine," he said. "We have a very close and tight communication with the fitness and medical department. We try to predict the load. We look into the data with where the players are, who is overloaded, chronically overloaded and underloaded and from there we see what we need in the next games. 

"We do it step by step. If you look at the schedule too far ahead, you can see that it will be some tough weeks coming. That’s why we focus on the details and focus on the next game and maybe the next two games where we can rely on our predictions because we have fantastic support." 

imago1008325309h (1)

The German finished by demanding that his players show a 'certain mentality' to overcome the next obstacle as they compete at the top of the Premier League.

"Our style of play is hopefully intense and needs to be intense to have a certain mentality and identity on the pitch. This is what we want and we are not scared to rotate." he finished.

imago1008213182h (1)
