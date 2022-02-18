Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need More Patience With Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is still confident in club record signing Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring abilities.

The 28-year-old has had an underwhelming start to life at Chelsea during his first season, only scoring five Premier League goals.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Crystal Palace, Tucehl has stated that he is still confident in the striker's goalscoring ability.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked if there are any concerns over his lack of goals this season, Tuchel said: “Yeah. I still believe that he will (score) because he always did, we need more patience than maybe we all have and wanted with this signing.

"We demand a lot from our strikers also in terms of intensity. There are several reasons why things are like this (he is not scoring) and we are on it."

The German head coach then continued to discuss how he and his coaching staff are working on solutions to help Lukaku score more.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We want to bring Romelu in beter situations, more situations, we want to understand him better, his teammates do," he continued.

"This is an ongoing process. In the end we still have trust because he proved in every club that he is the last guy to have the last touch at the end of attacks. He had a very important goal for us in the final.

"Like you say, disappointed is not the right word but of course we thought for him, especially, he wanted to produce the numbers right from the start. We are all humans, we keep on going and demand a lot defensively from our strikers as well. ”

