Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted his side 'need some luck' in their FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Blues head into the match looking to put an end to back-to-back losses in FA Cup finals.

Speaking ahead of the match against Liverpool at Wembley, Tuchel discussed what his side need in the final.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

"There is a special momentum you have to catch and for sure you need a piece of luck to go away with a trophy," he said.

"We are aware of that. We feel again well prepared. The atmosphere is right. The momentum is okay after the reaction in Leeds. Everybody knows what we are up to. We want to arrive to give Liverpool a hard fight. I don’t know if there is one reason it is like this. I would prefer to point out the positives. A fifth cup final in six years, it shows the competitive spirit we have.”

He continued to discuss the importance of lifting the trophy in order for Chelsea's season to be considered a success.

IMAGO / Focus Images

“First of all, we have a chance to win something domestically. We have been to the Carabao Cup final. We have won European trophies and World Championship trophies. There are worse seasons out there," he continued.

"A lot of teams have had a worse season than our season. I wouldn’t get carried away and say we have to win it. We will try everything. Changes a lot if you play a final or win a final, I can tell you. We will do everything to be happy with ourselves and that we leave everything out there on the pitch. This is what we did in Carabao. Nothing new. We need luck, it needs to be on our side. We will push hard for it.”

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are fighting to be fit for the clash as they could return in midfield.

