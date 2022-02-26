Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need 'Strong' Romelu Lukaku to Achieve Goals Amid Inter Milan Links

Chelsea need a strong Romelu Lukaku to achieve their goals this season, says Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old was dropped against LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday after a dismal display against Crystal Palace.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, Tuchel stated that the Blues still need their striker to perform if they are to achieve their goals this season.

When asked about recent rumours linking Lukaku with a departure and potential return to Inter Milan, Tuchel stated that he needs his players to win what Chelsea want to this season.

"Everybody is hugely involved in the goals we want to achieve together," he said. "The truth is we can only achieve them together, with a strong Romelu, strong Jorgi (Jorginho), strong everybody. If everybody plays to the top level we can be a strong team and everybody can fulfil our dreams and that is the point.

"Absolutely no need now to get distracted and read these headlines, get carried away by these headlines. It is very calm at the moment, we get quality back in the group, injured players back in the group and take care of the daily process. The other things we cannot influence.”

Chelsea will be hoping to add to their UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs this season when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, knowing that a victory will secure Tuchel's first domestic title.

