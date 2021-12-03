Thomas Tuchel Challenges Chelsea to be at 'Top Level' to Beat West Ham United

Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to be at 'Top Level' to Beat West Ham

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has challenged his side to be at their 'top level' in order to beat West Ham United on Saturday.

The Blues face the Irons in the early kick-off just days after facing Watford.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel told his team they must be at their top level in order to take the three points.

When talking about Chelsea's opponents, he said: “They have almost been in the top four last season, they were fighting the whole season for these places. Very, very good team. Very good coach and huge solidarity that they show.

"It is always a joy to watch their games. They play with a lot of energy, a lot of positivity on what they are doing and their belief. They do not have too many changes. They play as a team. They do what they do good and believe in themselves. 

"Everybody is where they deserves to be, they are fourth place and do strong in European competitions."

The German continued to set a challenge to his team as he demanded them to be on their top level in order to win.

"It is a tough match, a tough team to play against. It will be an exciting Sunday afternoon… maybe not afternoon! A 12:30 match on Saturday. We need to be on our top level to have a chance to win.”

The Blues know that they must keep collecting points, with Manchester City and Liverpool breathing down their necks in the Premier League title race ahead of a packed festive schedule.

