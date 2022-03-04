Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Dig in & Fight Against Burnley

Thomas Tuchel has stated that his Chelsea side need to dig in and fight against Burnley if they are to get a result in Saturday's Premier League tie.

The Blues travel to Turf Moor in the afternoon to face Sean Dyche's side as they look to return and take three points.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash, Tuchel revealed what Chelsea need to do in order to get the win.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is the first Premier League match for Tuchel's side in two weeks, having been in Carabao Cup and FA Cup action.

Speaking on the tie, Tuchel said: “Yeah (first Premier League game in two weeks). Actually, it took me some minutes to find the answers to the last two or three Premier League matches. It’s a very weird situation.

"We played two or three matches in the last six or seven weeks in the Premier League. Normally you have a feeling for the competition and have a feeling for where are we."

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues boss continued to praise Chelsea's recent performances as they fell to defeat in the Carabao Cup final before beating Luton Town in the FA Cup.

"We are on a good run, a good run of results but you don’t see it on the table because we never got the points on the table because it was Club World Cup, Carabao Cup then FA Cup," he continued. "A bit strange but still we are in a good place in the table and we have to fight hard to stay where we are and to give our very best.

"Tough game coming at Burnley. We think we know very well what is coming. There will be no presents for us there. We want to dig in and accept the fight.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube