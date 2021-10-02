Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to 'go up a Gear and Raise Level' Ahead of Southampton Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded that his side raise their level ahead of the Blues' clash with Southampton on Saturday.

This follows back to back 1-0 defeats in the Premier League and Champions League to Manchester City and Juventus retrospectively.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash, Tuchel demanded more from his side.

Reflecting on the defeat against Juventus he said: "It is very hard to constantly be responsible for the intensity, for the attacks and against a team that defends so deep.

"It was almost the same first half that we played with Manchester City and it was very hard for Manchester City to create chances and expected goals against us, was almost impossible. The door for Manchester City opened with a deflected shot. We need to defend Juventus’ goal much better. It was a poor goal, a present we gave away and this is the lesson from there on."

Chelsea conceded just 11 seconds into the second half as they could not register a shot on target despite having so much possession.

Next up is Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton side, who play a higher pressing game. Chelsea will be hoping to create more chances for their forward players and score their first goal in just over two matches.

"We need to step up again from 90% to 100. It is not an easy thing but it is on us to improve and to raise the level again." he concluded.

