Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Improve if They Want to Catch Liverpool in Premier League

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea catching Liverpool in the Premier League is not impossible, however it can only be achieved if they improve.

Chelsea required an 89th minute winner from Hakim Ziyech to break the deadlock and seal a last-gasp victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon to ensure they kept the pace with their league rivals.

Liverpool saw off Norwich City with a 3-1 win at Anfield which heaped the pressure on Tuchel's side in south London. But Ziyech's goal ensured Chelsea kept to within seven points of Jurgen Klopp's men in second.

It was another performance which was below-par from the newly-crowned World Champions, a slight cause for concern as they claimed back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since October 2021.

After conceding plenty of goals late on themselves, it was Chelsea's turn to score at the death to get them out of jail as another draw loomed - a story of recent weeks.

Chelsea don't face Liverpool again this season in the league - both games ended in a draw - and Tuchel knows the strength of the Reds, but believes if his team improve it is possible for the Blues to finish in second after conceding that the title race is over.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Unfortunately, we don't play them again (in the league)," Tuchel told reporters, as quoted by football.london, at full-time.

"I don't know the results but they look strong. It is what it is. They got a huge player in winter to make their squad stronger and it is how it is. But we will not give in.

"I will not tell you that it is impossible to catch them but there's no other way than to improve our game and style. Win game after game, start winning consecutive games. There's no point in looking to City or Liverpool or looking behind. We have enough to deal with and enough to improve. From there we start."

