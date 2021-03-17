Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea need 'top performance' against Atletico Madrid to progress into Champions League quarter finals

Chelsea need another 'top performance' on Wednesday night against Atletico Madrid, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Olivier Giroud's bicycle kick in the first leg earned the Blues a 1-0 win heading into the second leg of the last-16 Champions League tie in west London.

Chelsea were dominant in Bucharest last month and are also yet to be beaten under Thomas Tuchel's management (W8, D4).

They have become a hard side to break down which has seen them only concede two goals in the last 12 matches.

Diego Simeone's side have to score at least once to have any chance of turning the tie around. EFE/ Ballesteros/Sipa USA

Tuchel knows what Chelsea have to do on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge and is hoping to utilise the home advantage.

He said: "We have big respect because we play the leaders of Spain. We did an outstanding job in Bucharest and have the advantage with a home game at Stamford Bridge which makes us very confident because we don't have to travel.

"The set up is the usual set up. This is good for us. We feel good to be in our hotel and have the same schedule as in normal games. This is very, very good. We want to have this decisive percentage for tomorrow [Wednesday] that is on our side [to play at home].

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I am sure that we need another top performance to be very focused and concentrated. At the same time, we have to play a very high intensity match because we are used to playing in high intensity matches.

"We want to be hungry to score. At the same time, we need to enjoy this competition and to do what's needed to win a big match like this.

"For that, you have to play with hunger, aggressively and at a very high level as a team. This is the target for tomorrow. What happens in the tournament and competition is out of our hands. We will do what we can influence and this is the game tomorrow."

