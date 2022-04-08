Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Stop Losing Run 'as Soon as Possible'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side need to stop their losing run as soon as possible if they want to compete on various fronts until the end of the season.

The Blues have lost their last two games since they returned from the international break, with defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid coming in the space of a few days.

Tuchel's World and European Champions are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, as well as pushing for a top four spot in the Premier League.

When speaking to the media ahead of their trip to Southampton, Tuchel stated that Chelsea need to end their losing run as soon as possible as they approach the latter stages of the season.

“We are aware of it and we don’t like it. I don’t know if we are concerned but it is very untypical for us, we had a look into it and talked to the team about it.

"We constantly try to figure out how we can improve. We need to stop this kind of direction and development as soon as possible. The best possibility is tomorrow. It is very not like us to defend like this and concede so many goals.

"That’s why we didn’t see it coming because it was not the case before national break. These two matches within five days are very untypical and not easy to deal with because it does not fit to a pattern.”

Defeat at home to Brentford was their fourth in the league this season, with Manchester City and West Ham claiming the other victories.

Their loss to Madrid was only their second on the continent throughout the campaign, having previously lost to Juventus in the group stages.

