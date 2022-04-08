Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Stop Losing Run 'as Soon as Possible'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side need to stop their losing run as soon as possible if they want to compete on various fronts until the end of the season. 

The Blues have lost their last two games since they returned from the international break, with defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid coming in the space of a few days. 

Tuchel's World and European Champions are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, as well as pushing for a top four spot in the Premier League.

imago1011110590h

When speaking to the media ahead of their trip to Southampton, Tuchel stated that Chelsea need to end their losing run as soon as possible as they approach the latter stages of the season.

“We are aware of it and we don’t like it. I don’t know if we are concerned but it is very untypical for us, we had a look into it and talked to the team about it. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We constantly try to figure out how we can improve. We need to stop this kind of direction and development as soon as possible. The best possibility is tomorrow. It is very not like us to defend like this and concede so many goals. 

"That’s why we didn’t see it coming because it was not the case before national break. These two matches within five days are very untypical and not easy to deal with because it does not fit to a pattern.”

imago1011109300h

Defeat at home to Brentford was their fourth in the league this season, with Manchester City and West Ham claiming the other victories.

Their loss to Madrid was only their second on the continent throughout the campaign, having previously lost to Juventus in the group stages.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011116528h
News

'He Can Prove he is a True Champion' - Thomas Tuchel Backs Edouard Mendy Despite Mistake Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1010360225h
News

'Some Are Maybe Affected' - Ralph Hasenhuttl Shares Thoughts on Chelsea Takeover Ahead of Upcoming Fixture

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1008952606h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011032429h
News

'Nobody Will Lack my Support' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Backing to Chelsea Players After Recent Defeats

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011111984h
News

'I Know How Much Better we Can Play' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason for Disappointment and Anger After Real Madrid Defeat

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1008120224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Unable to Pinpoint Reason for N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Struggles This Season

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Takeover Deadline Extension

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010911261h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Unlikely to Join Barcelona After Chelsea Contract Extension

By Nick Emms3 hours ago