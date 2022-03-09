Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Swallow Defeat Amid Andreas Christensen's Rumoured Barcelona Move

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea need to 'swallow defeat' if Andreas Christensen decides to depart the club and join Barcelona.

The defender is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and is no closer to agreeing a renewal.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that the Blues must swallow a defeat in Christensen's case if he has decided to depart.

imago1009585770h

It was previously reported that he would become a Barcelona player this week as his agents travelled to Spain between Tuesday and Thursday to complete the paperwork ahead of his move.

However, the Blues boss sent a last-ditch message to Christensen to try and convince him to stay, stating that he has not acheived everything he can at Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking further on Christensen's rumoured departure, Tuchel said: "Now if he leaves, he leaves for free. No club in the world likes that. But if you say he owes us, that would make it personal and for me, it can not affect us personally. This is a contractual situation and he has the right to do so.

imago1008453095h

"I think in this particular case, there is no need to go because he is right at the edge of taking the next one, two, three, steps at Chelsea. I don’t think he is done here.

"I can not understand if he leaves at exactly this moment. But like I said, it is not my decision and I would not be personally affected by it. He stays my player and that is it. We are talking about sports and sometimes you need to swallow a defeat."

It appears that Chelsea will have to accept the Dane's departure and look to replace him in the summer transfer window, however, as he looks set to become part of Xavi's Barcelona side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010365627h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea 'Have Everything' to Close Gap With Man City And Liverpool

By Jago Hemming1 minute ago
imago1010368033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Is Hoping to Solve Chelsea's Current Ongoing Contract Headache

By Jago Hemming31 minutes ago
imago0046921066h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea's New Owners Must Listen to Tuchel's Cech & Granovskaia Demands

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010359425h
News

'He Is in Good Shape' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Importance of Kai Havertz for Chelsea

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010419786h
News

Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Refuses to Be Drawn into Transfer Speculation Regarding Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010303012h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Last-Ditch Message to Keep Andreas Christensen at Chelsea Amid Barcelona Rumours

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010302819h
News

Thomas Tuchel: 'Not Difficult' to Prepare for Premier League Matches Amid Chelsea Sale Distraction

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010389469h
News

Norwich Boss Dean Smith on 'Tough Game' Against World Champions Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago