Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Swallow Defeat Amid Andreas Christensen's Rumoured Barcelona Move

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea need to 'swallow defeat' if Andreas Christensen decides to depart the club and join Barcelona.

The defender is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and is no closer to agreeing a renewal.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that the Blues must swallow a defeat in Christensen's case if he has decided to depart.

It was previously reported that he would become a Barcelona player this week as his agents travelled to Spain between Tuesday and Thursday to complete the paperwork ahead of his move.

However, the Blues boss sent a last-ditch message to Christensen to try and convince him to stay, stating that he has not acheived everything he can at Chelsea.

Speaking further on Christensen's rumoured departure, Tuchel said: "Now if he leaves, he leaves for free. No club in the world likes that. But if you say he owes us, that would make it personal and for me, it can not affect us personally. This is a contractual situation and he has the right to do so.

"I think in this particular case, there is no need to go because he is right at the edge of taking the next one, two, three, steps at Chelsea. I don’t think he is done here.

"I can not understand if he leaves at exactly this moment. But like I said, it is not my decision and I would not be personally affected by it. He stays my player and that is it. We are talking about sports and sometimes you need to swallow a defeat."

It appears that Chelsea will have to accept the Dane's departure and look to replace him in the summer transfer window, however, as he looks set to become part of Xavi's Barcelona side.

