Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel appreciates the calls of his side being called a cup team after they reached another final, however insists they aren't as they aim for more consistency in the Premier League.

On Sunday afternoon, the current European and World champions will take to the Wembley turf against Liverpool for the Carabao Cup final.

They could win their third trophy of the season after winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, adding to their Champions League triumph last season.

Chelsea reached the FA Cup final last season, although that ended in defeat, which has highlighted their impressive form in one-off big matches after reaching another final, and a shot at claiming another trophy.

Tuchel's side have struggled for consistency in the league. They are currently ten points off of Liverpool.

But the Blues head coach has rubbished claims that his side are only a tournament team, suggesting their runs in cups highlights their ability and knowhow of reaching the latter stages and finals of cup competitions.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I like it if we're seen like this and regarded like this," Tuchel told reporters ahead of the final, as quoted by football.london. "In the end, it's an appreciation that we are competitive, that we know what it takes to reach finals first of all, because it's always a long way to go, always a tough way to go, and always necessary to take it step by step.

"All this is included if you reach a final. So there is a lot of appreciation in it. Of course, we can't hide from the fact reaching a final and winning a final is a whole different thing. And even if you know it before that there must be a loser, you don't want to be that team.

"Are we at the beginning of a process to translate this into a league campaign? Yes, we are. And still, it's not like we are hugely underperforming from where we came from a year ago.

"We should also allow ourselves to not be too negative about being in third place at the moment and playing in these different competitions at the same time. There are an awful lot of positive things in this development and there are so many good things to build on.

"So we shouldn't turn it around and say, 'yeah, this is a cup team, a tournament team, not a league team'. This isn't true, I don't believe it. If people want to look at it like this, then fair enough, it's their opinion. But while everyone has their opinion, we can be focused on what we are doing and that is taking care on the process every day."

