Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Players Took Responsibility After Wolves Draw

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his players took responsibility after falling to a late draw against Wolves, turning up for training the next day.

The Blues fell to a 2-2 draw in the last minute, giving up a two-goal lead against Bruno Lage's side.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Leeds on Wednesday, via the Guardian, Tuchel admitted that his side have taken the responsibility for the defeat.

Tuchel made his side report for training on Sunday, a day after the draw, on a day which would normally be free for his players to relax on their day off.

When discussing the unplanned training session on their day off, he said: “We planned a free day but after the disappointment it was not to punish them.

“Maybe some felt it was a punishment. It wasn’t. It was not the moment for a free day; it is better to be together and talk about it. We did very light training, had a run together and discussed things.

“I think most of them expected a 30-minute teamtalk and then to watch the game again."

The German finalised by stating that his team understood why they were there and took responsibility for the defeat during the training session.

"Once they understood why they were here I get the feeling most of them accepted it and even looked up for it because there was an Under-23 game at one o’clock and I think two-thirds of the team stayed and watched it," he continued.

“Nobody was getting in their car and getting away as early as possible. They take their responsibility – that is what I love about the team. It’s not like they arrived here with closed faces.”

