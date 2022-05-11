Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Players Took Responsibility After Wolves Draw

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his players took responsibility after falling to a late draw against Wolves, turning up for training the next day.

The Blues fell to a 2-2 draw in the last minute, giving up a two-goal lead against Bruno Lage's side.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Leeds on Wednesday, via the Guardian, Tuchel admitted that his side have taken the responsibility for the defeat.

imago1011826122h

Tuchel made his side report for training on Sunday, a day after the draw, on a day which would normally be free for his players to relax on their day off.

When discussing the unplanned training session on their day off, he said: “We planned a free day but after the disappointment it was not to punish them. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Maybe some felt it was a punishment. It wasn’t. It was not the moment for a free day; it is better to be together and talk about it. We did very light training, had a run together and discussed things.

“I think most of them expected a 30-minute teamtalk and then to watch the game again."

imago1011825285h

The German finalised by stating that his team understood why they were there and took responsibility for the defeat during the training session.

"Once they understood why they were here I get the feeling most of them accepted it and even looked up for it because there was an Under-23 game at one o’clock and I think two-thirds of the team stayed and watched it," he continued.

“Nobody was getting in their car and getting away as early as possible. They take their responsibility – that is what I love about the team. It’s not like they arrived here with closed faces.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011822506h
News

Todd Boehly Favourite to Replace Bruce Buck as Chelsea Chairman if He Departs After Transition Period

By Nick Emms39 minutes ago
imago1011821288h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Focused on Chelsea's Top Four Hopes & FA Cup Final Ahead of 2022 World Cup

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011821193h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Willing to Give Azpilicueta Pay Rise to Depart Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011837268h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Timo Werner Following Erling Haaland Departure

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011826116h
News

'That is Always Annoying' - Thomas Tuchel Regrets Throwing Away Leads After Chelsea Draw Against Wolves

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011821978h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Leeds United as Jorginho & N'Golo Kante Hopeful

By Matt Debono5 hours ago
imago1010724480h (1)
News

'All so Welcoming' - Harvey Vale's Mother Reveals Support From Chelsea Players Amid First Team Breakthrough

By Rob Calcutt5 hours ago
imago1011823476h (3)
News

'I Don’t Know' - Thomas Tuchel Hints at FA Cup Final Being Bigger for Chelsea Than Clash Against Leeds

By Rob Calcutt6 hours ago