Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Players Were Playing 'in Pain' Against Liverpool in FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his Chelsea players were playing 'in pain' against Liverpool in the FA Cup final. 

The Blues lost 6-5 on penalties at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, with the match being their 61st in all competitions for the season. 

It was also the second final Chelsea lost against Liverpool this season, with Tuchel's side now winless in three consecutive finals in the competition. 

imago1011997700h

After the match Tuchel spoke to the media and revealed, via football.london, that his players were 'in pain' against the Reds, particularly after they played another two hours of football.

"It was clear we would suffer against this team and we managed to stay in the match because of an excellent goalkeeping performance, then we digged in and got better and better and created chances ourselves. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Everyone is in pain, there is no way you play this game without pain."

He also added his thoughts on how close the gap is between Chelsea and Liverpool, as he said: "We proved four times this season that we can produce peak performances to compete with them at this kind of level. 

imago1011999010h

"All the results were deserved and could've gone our way or their way.

"The difference for me throughout the season is they can do it Wednesday-Saturday, Wednesday-Saturday. They arrived with a big squad, everybody but Fabinho, in a good rhythm. 

"We had many players out and N'Golo with one training session and Mateo playing with an ankle that I didn't know it was possible to fit into a shoe. This is where the gap comes from."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011990643h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Timo Werner Picked Up Injury in Warm-Up Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms11 minutes ago
imago1011997700h
News

'I Was Proud' - Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Chelsea's FA Cup Final Loss Against Liverpool

By Rob Calcutt16 minutes ago
imago1012000488h
News

'I Really Feel for Chelsea' - Jurgen Klopp Reveals Chelsea Sympathy After FA Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt42 minutes ago
imago1011998420h
News

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Were Lucky to Win FA Cup Final After 'Heartbreaking' Penalty Shoot-Out vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011994171h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 (5-6 pens) Liverpool | FA Cup Final

By Joel Middleton1 hour ago
imago1011996429h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-0 (5-6 pens) Liverpool | FA Cup Final

By Joel Middleton1 hour ago
imago1011999010h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 ET) Liverpool: Blues Lose FA Cup Final to Reds on Penalties

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011457076h
News

'Has Hamstring Problems' - Chelsea's Kai Havertz Injured for FA Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago