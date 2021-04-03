Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea players won't have day off after shock 5-2 home defeat to West Brom

Thomas Tuchel says his Chelsea squad will be back at Cobham on Sunday following their 5-2 home defeat to West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea's unbeaten start under Tuchel came to an end after 15 games as they were blown away by Sam Allardyce's side in west London.

Despite taking the lead through Christian Pulisic in the first-half, Chelsea were reduced to 10-men after Thiago Silva was shown a second yellow card and it all went down hill from there.

Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson both bagged braces to inflict a shock defeat on the Blues, who conceded for the first time at home under Tuchel.

Chelsea now prepare for their quarter-final first leg tie against FC Porto on Wednesday, and Tuchel confirmed it will be business as usual on Sunday, admitting most of the squad will be in.

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel said post-match: "No there was no day off tomorrow, there might have only be an individual day off for the guys that had travelled to refresh their mind. So most of the players will be in.

"After 15 matches we can't lose our head and take away what we've done. After the moment it is the time to breath, it'll be a hard afternoon and evening.

"We had completely different plans how to start this match day but we have to accept it now. It's important to deal with it together."

