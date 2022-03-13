Chelsea playing to give their supporters joy, anger and entertainment, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The European and World champions are going through an uncertain period following the UK Government's decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich following the war in Ukraine. Findings showed the 55-year-old has links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin,

Evraz, part owned by Abramovich, was stated by the Government to be "involved in providing financial services, or making available funds, economic resources, goods or technology that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine - which includes potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks".

It saw his assets frozen and as a result see Chelsea have a special licence issues to allow it to continue operation and for the teams to fulfil their fixture schedules.

A takeover is underway, with bidders having until next Friday, March 18, to lodge their offers. But with the current licence, which is expected to be amended next week, causing uncertainty and seeing many employees worried about if they are to be paid at the end of the month, Tuchel wanted to highlight that this performance and win was for them.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Not more than in the last game," responded Tuchel to whether the atmosphere around club impacted performance versus Newcastle.

"I had the feeling that it is our responsibility because we can't influence the situation. We are not responsible for the situation so, at some point, it's our responsibility because we are in the spotlight and have these games, to focus on what we do well.

"It's a responsibility to our talent but also to every employee of Chelsea. There are a lot of people that I see on a daily basis who are worried and who work for decades. They are not so famous but they are worried for a pretty close future, wonder if things will be alright.

"So for them, it's important to have the attitude right and also to focus on that and see the responsibility and what this means to these people. Even if it's just for 90 minutes.

"When we played football during corona [the pandemic] we knew we couldn't cure the virus. But we tried to give some hope so people could feel joy, excitement, maybe even anger and entertainment. This is what we try to do now. The matter is very serious."

