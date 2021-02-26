Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea prepared for big challenge against Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel says his Chelsea side will be prepared for the 'big challenge' against Manchester United.

Chelsea host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in west London on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

They will be keen to not only extend their unbeaten start under Tuchel to nine games in all competitions, but also to end Man Utd's unbeaten record away from home in the league this season.

Tuchel faced the Red Devils in the Champions League with his former side PSG so is aware of their style, but insists although they are prepared for the big test, they will focus on themselves.

"It helps if you know the style, the strengths and weaknesses," said Tuchel on Friday. "We have a pretty good impression of the style they play and the spaces they want to hurt us, and their strengths individually and as a group. That helps to prepare.

"They like to have space, they like to counter-attack, they like to use their speed and absorb our speed. They are strong team that can defend very compact, very good in transition whoever plays, and it will be a big challenge to defend all this.

"We will underline our opinion and knowledge with pictures from the last four weeks, like always, and then we will prepare our team to hopefully win this match. We will totally focus on us, what we have to do to win this difficult match.

"There is a lot to do but we are on a good run, and it will be a big challenge to be the first ones to beat them in a Premier League away game."

