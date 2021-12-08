Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Punished for Dropping Standards in Draw to Zenit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his side were punished for dropping their standards against Zenit St Petersburg.

The Blues finished runners up to Juventus in Group H, leaving Russia with just a point in a disappointing 3-3 draw.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel revealed that his side were punished due to dropping their standards.

When asked to analyse the disappointing performance, he said: "My analysis is very clear: our behaviour changes when we have a lead and this is something we've never done and should never do.

"The challenge is to close the door and minimise the possibility. We need a higher level of sprints, runs, concentration levels.

"The basics need to be pushed while we are in the lead. They can't drop when we are in the lead. It's not the big picture."

It is clear that the Blues will have to improve their performances if they are to stand any chance of progressing through the round of 16 and have hopes of retaining their Champions League crown.

Up next for Tuchel's men is a home match against Leeds United in the Premer League, where it is important to return to winning form after two draws and a loss in their last three matches.

Chelsea have slipped to third in the Premier League table alongside finishing second in Champions League Group H, with Tuchel set to demand more from his underperforming players as they manage a congested fixture schedule.

