Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Push to the Maximum Against Liverpool Despite Recent Struggles

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will push themselves to the absolute maximum against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon despite their recent struggles.

Chelsea have problems on and off the field. Injuries and Covid-19 problems are starting to ease, but they will be without Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season and Reece James is out with a hamstring problems for the next two months.

Earlier this week, Chelsea's issues caused crisis mode inside the club. Romelu Lukaku's interview with Sky Italia shocked the club, catching them unaware after the secret interview, leaving Tuchel frustrated and having to hold talks with the 28-year-old.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He won't be involved on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Tuchel made the decision to drop him from the squad as punishment.

Despite the problems, Tuchel is ready for his side to push to their limit to try to claim all three points against Jurgen Klopp's men to extend their advantage in second place to four points.

"Normally we do this and I will be in this mode when matchday comes but today we need to assess a little but because the run where we come from, we come from the circumstances and the situations which are how they are, so we struggle to have our best performances out there, we struggle to have the very best results," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website ahead of the match.

IMAGO / PA Images

"This is something to admit and that’s why the feeling is a bit different than after Leicester, Juventus and the Man United game where we felt whatever’s coming bring it to us and we will deal with it

"So now things feel harder and more difficult and more complicated, it’s like this, it’s one of these days so we need to be well prepared, the situation around it and why we are in this difficult place will not change even if we win games, I said this weeks before."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube