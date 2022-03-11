Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Ready for Newcastle Clash Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side will be ready to face Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League despite the off the field distractions surrounding owner Roman Abramovich.

It was announced that the Russian was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen.

Despite the uncertainty, Chelsea came out 3-1 victors against Norwich City on Thursday in a hugely impressive performance.

Next up for the Blues is a home clash against in-form Newcastle United and speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel admitted his side will be ready for the match.

Chelsea have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

Several parties remain interested in purchasing the club as initial reports revealed that Abramovich could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions.

However, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

But Tuchel wants to put this all to the side and have his team produce results on the pitch, where it matters the most.

He said: "We rely on ourselves and, in the end, allow ourselves to be the guys who take care of the sport because we did not cause the situation and we cannot solve the situation.

"It can also give us the freedom, in the end, to still enjoy what we are doing and still follow the responsibility to give everything, and that's what we demand of ourselves.

"This is what we do and I’m happy we can still produce results and performances. We will be on it again to be ready for Sunday."

