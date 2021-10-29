Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Rely on Mendy and Kepa Too Much

Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission as he criticised his Chelsea side for relying on their goalkeepers to win matches too much this season.

The Blues needed Kepa Arrizabalaga to save them in a penalty shoot-out against Southampton in the Carabao Cup round of 16 whilst Edouard Mendy put in a superb performance to give Chelsea all three points in the league against Brentford weeks ago.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Newcastle, Tuchel discussed their reliance on their goalkeepers.

Sipa USA

"Let’s be honest, we were relying a little bit too much on the performances of our goalkeepers this season but still we have a certain stability and we want a certain stability mentally to overcome difficult situations in games," said Tuchel.

"This is a good thing. We believe we can overcome them because we have. We’ve had these experiences together. We are a tough team to create chances, to score against. This is proven and still we have to work on it. It is not only about defending, the game is so complex."

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

The Blues will be hoping that they can continue picking up points but rely less on their shot-stoppers as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

Tuchel's side travel to Newcastle looking to maintan their position at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube