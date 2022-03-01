Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Remain Calm Despite Carabao Cup Final Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side will remain calm after the penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The Blues were defeated 11-10 on penalties by the Reds, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot kick in the shootout at Wembley.

However, speaking on the Blues' mentality after the loss, via Chelsea's official website, Tuchel stated that they are still calm.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "In the middle of the storm, it’s pretty calm and this is what we try to have at Cobham in our training ground. This is what we try to install in easier times and in rougher times so that everybody feels safe and appreciated."

Chelsea played brilliantly in the final and were unlucky to come away without the trophy, but it is now Tuchel's job to get his players' heads up.

The Blues still have it all to play for, with an FA Cup clash against Luton Town on Wednesday before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Luton Town.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"When we are together, we can allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most, which is playing football, training football and taking care about our big passion," Tuchel continued.

"This is what we do. We know that there are bigger things going on than football but still we are very privileged. There is no doubt about it and this is how we feel."

Tuchel will be hoping to add to his collection of trophies at the club already won in his first year at the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube