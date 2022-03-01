Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Remain Calm Despite Carabao Cup Final Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side will remain calm after the penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The Blues were defeated 11-10 on penalties by the Reds, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot kick in the shootout at Wembley.

However, speaking on the Blues' mentality after the loss, via Chelsea's official website, Tuchel stated that they are still calm.

imago1010210392h

He said: "In the middle of the storm, it’s pretty calm and this is what we try to have at Cobham in our training ground. This is what we try to install in easier times and in rougher times so that everybody feels safe and appreciated."

Chelsea played brilliantly in the final and were unlucky to come away without the trophy, but it is now Tuchel's job to get his players' heads up.

Read More

The Blues still have it all to play for, with an FA Cup clash against Luton Town on Wednesday before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Luton Town.

imago1010211871h

"When we are together, we can allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most, which is playing football, training football and taking care about our big passion," Tuchel continued.

"This is what we do. We know that there are bigger things going on than football but still we are very privileged. There is no doubt about it and this is how we feel."

Tuchel will be hoping to add to his collection of trophies at the club already won in his first year at the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010211361h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Remain Calm Despite Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms
43 seconds ago
imago1010241976h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus' Adrien Rabiot 'Liked' by Chelsea & Could Be Used as Jorginho 'Counterpart'

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1010238596h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'Will Probe' for Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Ahead of €20M Summer Transfer

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1009691416h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Already Made Contact' With AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1007507479h
News

Revealed: How Much Money Chelsea Will Receieve if They Beat Luton Town in FA Cup

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010216227h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Growing & in Good Shape Following Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010238584h
News

Thomas Tuchel Lauds Reece James' 'Huge Impact' in Carabao Cup Final Upon Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1010088973h
News

'Difficult Situation' - Andreas Christensen Comments on Chelsea Future Amid Expiring Contract

By Rob Calcutt
14 hours ago