Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Satisfied With Premier League Position Despite Man United Draw

Thomas Tuchel insists he is happy with his Chelsea side despite dropping two points at home to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Chelsea's advantage at the top of the table was cut to just one point at the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City and Liverpool claimed all three points against West Ham and Southampton respectively, putting the pressure on the Blues heading into the December period.

Chelsea were punished for Jorginho's error in the 50th minute to allow Jadon Sancho to race in on goal to slot past Edouard Mendy. He made amends 19 minutes later from the penalty spot but they couldn't find the winner.

13 games gone, 30 points and top of the table. Tuchel was asked if he was satisfied, and responded with 'how can you not be satisfied?'

What Thomas Tuchel said

A quoted by football.london, the Chelsea head coach said post-match: "How can you not be satisfied? I'm happy with the way we play and happy with the courage and intensity we show. The will and ambition...this is a hungry team and a team that plays with a lot of effort. This is what I like.

"It's exciting to coach and also exciting to watch. It's like this. We can play a game like against Juventus and maybe if we don't score the first goal from a set-piece or if Thiago (Silva) doesn't save the (Alvaro) Morata chance on the line it's possible we play the same game and play a draw.

"This is can happen. We don't want it to happen and we try hard to get the reward for performances like this. But I am absolutely happy with what the players put in. We created chances, had deliveries, had a huge amount of shots. Can we take them better? Yes.

"We had so many high ball recoveries, so can we maybe create more chances from this superiority and ball wins? Yes, maybe. But listen, we put in the effort and the spectators feel that.

"So the energy is right, the quality is right, and the result is the result. Today it wasn't in our favour. It should've been but we have to accept."

