Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Shouldn't Be Fearful of Sale Following Roman Abramovich Announcement

Thomas Tuchel has stated that Chelsea should not be fearful or concerned about the club being sold.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, on the matter, Tuchel stated that the club should not be afraid of the sale of Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about his emotions, Tuchel said: "Right now, I don't see why we should be in fear and concern about what is obviously so well-placed, so well organised, and so functional. It is and it's a pleasure to work here. I can honestly say that this is the highest level that I have experienced (as a coach).

"So yes, we will have a new owner but does that mean the organisation is in question or the structure? I don't think so is a given. Maybe it is and if it is we need to talk about it again, but why to think about it right now? It makes no sense."

This comes after it was revealed that Abramovich will demand guarantees from the new owners as he wishes to keep the success coming at Stamford Bridge.

It is unclear as to who will take over the club and match Abramovich's £4 billion valuation, or come closest to it and negotiate to take over the side.

