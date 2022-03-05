Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Shouldn't Be Fearful of Sale Following Roman Abramovich Announcement

Thomas Tuchel has stated that Chelsea should not be fearful or concerned about the club being sold.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, on the matter, Tuchel stated that the club should not be afraid of the sale of Chelsea.

imago1010295044h

Read More

When asked about his emotions, Tuchel said: "Right now, I don't see why we should be in fear and concern about what is obviously so well-placed, so well organised, and so functional. It is and it's a pleasure to work here. I can honestly say that this is the highest level that I have experienced (as a coach).

"So yes, we will have a new owner but does that mean the organisation is in question or the structure? I don't think so is a given. Maybe it is and if it is we need to talk about it again, but why to think about it right now? It makes no sense."

This comes after it was revealed that Abramovich will demand guarantees from the new owners as he wishes to keep the success coming at Stamford Bridge.

It is unclear as to who will take over the club and match Abramovich's £4 billion valuation, or come closest to it and negotiate to take over the side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010295044h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Was Always Roman Abramovich's Club

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1010302806h
News

Thomas Tuchel Wasn't Shocked by Roman Abramovich's Announcement to Sell Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010295040h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich to Demand Guarantees From New Chelsea Owners

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010300931h (1)
News

'Chelsea Have Their Spirit Back' - Says Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Weekend Burnley Clash

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010302819h
News

Roman Abramovich's Successful Chelsea Can Only Be Compared in 20 Years Says Thomas Tuchel

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010302521h
News

'We Are in a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Premier League Ambitions

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1007843651h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Burnley in the Premier League

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1010144506h
News

UFC Star Conor McGregor 'Puts Forward Offer' for Chelsea Football Club

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago