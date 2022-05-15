Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Showed We Can Produce Peak Performances vs Liverpool in FA Cup Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side have shown that they can produce 'peak performances when it matters after their FA Cup Final loss to Liverpool.

The Blues fell to defeat on penalties at the hands of Liverpool, making it three consecutive FA Cup Final defeats.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Tuchel believes that his side have shown they can produce peak performances. 

When asked if Chelsea have proven that they can match Liverpool, having drawn the four matches against Jurgen Klopp's side this season, Tuchel said: "Yeah. In the season too, we drew both games against them. 

£They couldn't beat us in the last five games except for penalties. It shows that we can produce these kind of peak performances."

The German continued to outline the difference between his side and Liverpool, who could still do a quadruple , Tuchel outlined consistency.

"The difference for me is that they can do this again on Tuesday or Wedensday. They can do it again, and again, and again. We struggle for consistency on that kind of level. They have a bigger group on a higher level," he continued.

"They have a bigger group on a higher level. We were missing too many players today. Kova plays with an impossible angle injury. N'Golo plays with zero training sessions on 100% intensity, two training sessions with 50%.

"Nobody knew what would happen. We missed Kai, we missed Timo. Little points. We play against a very competitive Liverpool."

