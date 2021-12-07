Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Staying Positive Depsite Injury Crisis

Author:

Chelsea are staying positive despite their injury crisis which will see five players miss their trip to Zenit in the Champions League, confirms Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are without Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (ACL), N'Golo Kante (knee), Jorginho (back) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19).

But, speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel admitted that his side are staying positive.

imago1008432421h

Read More

When asked for team news, he revealed:  “We have bad news. Mateo was in training yesterday with a big smile and a pure pleasure to have him back. He got tested positive today for Corona so he is isolating. Current headache. He is out for another several days, a huge setback for him personally and for all of us.”

The German then continued to discuss the absentees and the effect that not having them will have on his decision making.

"This affects automatically your lineup for Saturday," he continued. "This is daily business. What we wish for is more opportunities to switch players, to rest players, to change certain positions. 

"Then it gets uncomfortable if you have key players out for too long. This is what we do on a daily basis. Even if we are very likely to have some changes tomorrow, we will prepare the team to win this game. We will arrive with the will to win, nothing else. We will push forward and stay positive, not let our mood be affected by circumstances we cannot influence.”

