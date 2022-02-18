Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Still Searching for Settled Front Line

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is still looking for a settled front line at Chelsea as the Blues head into the second half of the season.

Chelsea have tried several combinations in the front line this season as they look to get Romelu Lukaku firing.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Tuchel revealed that he is looking for a settled front line.

IMAGO / PA Images

Recent weeks has seen a more consistent starting XI, especially in attack as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount made up an attacking four.

This was due to Tuchel's switch of systems to a back four, with injuries hampering the squad and in particular affecting the wing-back areas.

Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech showed their qualities, providing Lukaku with several chances, incluiding the Englishman assisting the Belgian in the Club World Cup final.

Kai Havertz started both matches in the Club World Cup, however, as Tuchel brought him into the attack.

The German also showed his impressive skill set and potential partnership with Lukaku as Tuchel wants to settle on a front line to play on a consistent basis.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“Everyone is looking for that, a settled line up the front. We have so many players with so many qualities, sometimes it’s hard to pick and judge who is in the best shape and can help the most," he admitted.

Sometimes you interrupt a good run by good meaning but have doubts if you interrupt it, maybe somebody’s good form. It is about connections, we are still looking for connections."

However, an injury to Mount means that he will have to shuffle his front line once more against Crystal Palace and this could interrupt their momentum

"Sometimes it is like this and on the other side we are looking for connections between players who can link up good without too much effort, a good understanding and similar understanding of movements.

"This is what we are looking for. When you are looking, sometimes players get injured and you start all over! This is daily business and daily life.”

