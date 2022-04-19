Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea are taking Callum Hudson-Odoi's return to action from injury 'day by day'.

The Blues youngster hasn't featured for the west London side since their FA Cup fifth round tie against Luton Town, in which he played 62 minutes in their 3-2 win on the road to the final.

Hudson-Odoi has featured a total of 28 times for Chelsea this season, scoring three goals and assisting six in all competitions.

IMAGO / Focus Images

During his pre-match press conference for their Premier League clash against Arsenal, Tuchel revealed the steps the club are taking to work the 21-year-old back into the side from his achilles injury.

“For Callum it’s day by day, still not possible to join team training.”

As a result he remains out of action for the reigning World and European Champions, with Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell also absent from their match against the Gunners.

Tuchel also spoke on that fact that his side look set to secure a top four finish in the league as they enter the latter stages of the season: "Sure we don’t become second, sure we don’t finish fourth - I’m not sure about it until the season is finished. We will fight hard.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We have a crucial four matches coming in another short period of time within like two weeks - Arsenal, West Ham, Man United, Everton. Two home, two away. Crucial matches given the task where we want to be and what we want to achieve.

"I agree with you that it is a big challenge in terms of physical challenge but also mentally to now dive in the next competition and in the main competition - Premier League. Given the fact it seems like things are pretty safe but they can turn so, so quickly with the schedule.

"We want to play a physical game again tomorrow, want to demand again from the team. I accept it is very demanding and challenging for everybody but at the same time it’s what you sign up for when you sign up for Chelsea.

"We demand special things, we want to be a special group. We have to trust the players can overcome again and compete with teams who are maybe have more days to prepare, less games in their legs and still on us to push the standards and level.”

