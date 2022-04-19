Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Taking Callum Hudson-Odoi's Injury Return 'Day by Day

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea are taking Callum Hudson-Odoi's return to action from injury 'day by day'. 

The Blues youngster hasn't featured for the west London side since their FA Cup fifth round tie against Luton Town, in which he played 62 minutes in their 3-2 win on the road to the final. 

Hudson-Odoi has featured a total of 28 times for Chelsea this season, scoring three goals and assisting six in all competitions.

imago1011385739h

During his pre-match press conference for their Premier League clash against Arsenal, Tuchel revealed the steps the club are taking to work the 21-year-old back into the side from his achilles injury.

“For Callum it’s day by day, still not possible to join team training.”

As a result he remains out of action for the reigning World and European Champions, with Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell also absent from their match against the Gunners.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel also spoke on that fact that his side look set to secure a top four finish in the league as they enter the latter stages of the season: "Sure we don’t become second, sure we don’t finish fourth - I’m not sure about it until the season is finished. We will fight hard. 

imago1010314992h

"We have a crucial four matches coming in another short period of time within like two weeks - Arsenal, West Ham, Man United, Everton. Two home, two away. Crucial matches given the task where we want to be and what we want to achieve. 

"I agree with you that it is a big challenge in terms of physical challenge but also mentally to now dive in the next competition and in the main competition - Premier League. Given the fact it seems like things are pretty safe but they can turn so, so quickly with the schedule. 

"We want to play a physical game again tomorrow, want to demand again from the team. I accept it is very demanding and challenging for everybody but at the same time it’s what you sign up for when you sign up for Chelsea.

"We demand special things, we want to be a special group. We have to trust the players can overcome again and compete with teams who are maybe have more days to prepare, less games in their legs and still on us to push the standards and level.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011384087h
News

'We All Have This Competitive Feeling' - Thomas Tuchel Backs Chelsea's Hopes of Revenge Against Liverpool in FA Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1008258564h
News

When Ben Chilwell Could Make Chelsea Team Training Return Following Knee Surgery

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010724012h
News

'I Don’t Think He Needs Inspiration' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Romelu Lukaku Needs 'One Moment' to Change Chelsea Fortunes

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011384626h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Over Premier League Top Four Position

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011422645h
News

'He Really Felt the Pressure' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Are Facing the Consequences of Overusing Jorginho

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1008889374h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011387266h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Reece James' Best Position for Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: We Demand Special Things From Chelsea Because We Are a Special Group

By Nick Emms3 hours ago