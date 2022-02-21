Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Taking it Game by Game to Deal With Pressure

Thomas Tuchel has stated that his Chelsea side are taking it 'game by game' at the moment to avoid any additional pressure.

This comes as the Blues face a flurry of fixtures across a range of different competitions in February.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against LOSC Lille, Tuchel discussed his side's fixture list and how they will deal with it.

IMAGO / PA Images

Coming off the back of a Club World Cup victory, Chelsea faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Next comes the Champions League round of 16 clash before they play the Carabao Cup final.

When asked about the schedule of different competitions, Tuchel said: "It is nice because it shows we are still in a lot of competitions which is our target. It shows we are competitive and we take it match by match more than ever before.

"We tried always like this but now is the moment to be super focused on every little match and dont worry about the big picture because it will make us look at different environments."

IMAGO / PA Images

The Chelsea head coach continued to explain what he believes the difference is between the Premier League and knockout tournaments, which Chelsea are doing well in this season.

"It is a huge difference with all these knockout matches. A semi-final in Abu Dhabi, final in the Carabao Cup then another match in the FA Cup which will come up. It’s a big difference because Premier League is a marathon, about consistency.

"It changes a lot the environment. We have to adapt because it’s our schedule. In terms of team management we don’t think in the moment. We try to bring the very best group tomorrow that suits the best to what we want to implement on the pitch.”

