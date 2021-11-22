Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea to Make Late Romelu Lukaku Decision Ahead of Juventus Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will make a late decision on Romelu Lukaku's inclusion against Juventus in the Champions League, following his return from injury.

The Blues require one point from their final two games in Group H to qualify for the round of 16 in the competition.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Juventus, Chelsea boss Tuchel discussed the likelihood of Lukaku being involved against the Italians.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked about the club-record signing, who has been sidelined with injury recently Tuchel said: “Not sure yet. We have one more training.

"Yesterday he (Romelu Lukaku) was in team training and seems okay. Let’s see about the reaction. He has right now an appointment with the doctors and physios to see about the reaction, see about the next training.

"Maybe. We have the chance to bring 20 players to the squad. Maybe we have the chance that he is in the squad for the last minutes. That would be the absolute maximum of what we can get out of the situation right now.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea have been in fine form without Lukaku but are sure to be in for a boost when he returns as he could be in line to face former club Manchester United on Sunday.

But first, comes Juventus' trip to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea will look to qualify for the next stage.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube