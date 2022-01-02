Thomas Tuchel: Difficult for Chelsea to Keep Up With 'Relentless' Man City Amid Recent Struggles

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea's struggles this season have made it hard to keep up with Pep Guardiola's 'relentless' Manchester City side.

Despite getting the better of City in the Champions League final back in May, Chelsea are 11 points behind the Premier League leaders.

Chelsea face Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs all in January, a crucial month for the Blues in terms of their title challenge, if there is still one on.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel has had to deal with a depleted squad in recent weeks due to Covid-19 and injuries hitting the camp. He now also has to deal with an unhappy Romelu Lukaku who surprised the club with his latest comments about his future in west London.

Win against Liverpool and the gap is down to eight points. Lose and it remains 11, a long way off and all but unlikely they could catch the leaders.

"They are relentless," said Tuchel, as quoted by the Mail. "They know what it takes to produce these high-point seasons over and over and over again.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"It’s quality all over the club, not only in the squad but also management and how the club is run. It’s a machine, it is a winning machine.

"We have to admit where we come from, from one year ago. Still when you look at 2021 you have to be careful that you are ambitious but you’re not over-ambitious and don’t get frustrated by not catching Man City in the first half of the year.

"We have to dig in and have to go through this because this is part of the process of closing the gap.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We don’t like it, everyone here wants to make it happen fast, everyone wants to have a close title race.

"Two or three weeks ago, we had a super close title race. Now we have lost the edge a little bit, I think because of circumstances that we cannot influence and that gave them a certain advantage and a certain leap.

"They have five, six years now of consistency. That makes it hard. It does not make it impossible and we will never stop believing and stop pushing but we have to be realistic and in the moment we struggle."

