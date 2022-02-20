Chelsea are remaining calm to ensure they survive the current pressures that they are facing, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.

It's been a difficult couple of months for the Champions of Europe, and now the World Champions, which has seen them impacted by Covid, injuries and off the field problems.

Tuchel has managed to ensure Chelsea have remained on track, despite the drop in standard of performances, which sees his side in third place, in the Carabao Cup final, as well as remaining in the latter rounds of the FA Cup and Champions League.

A similar story told on Saturday when Chelsea returned to Premier League action for the first time in nearly a month against Crystal Palace.

It was another frustrating afternoon but Hakim Ziyech stepped up once again to net an 89th minute winner at Selhurst Park to ensure Chelsea claimed back-to-back league wins for the first time since October 2021.

Tuchel put the performance, one he knew wasn't going to be their best, down to jet lag, lack of sleep, and the drastic change in conditions.

Chelsea are doing their best which is why the boss continues to believe and keep faith because of his side giving their best during the current conditions.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I have to stay calm now. How a week like this works, we come from a 30-degree temperature difference, we have six players with a cold from the AC in the plane, we have jet lag from Abu Dhabi, we have no player who slept well in Abu Dhabi because of temperature and the time difference. So it's the same here.

"If you think we have a normal week to prepare I can just tell you it's not like this. We are trying to survive at the moment and you can see.

"There is a lot of pressure going on if you go to a world cup and want to win it for Chelsea. The players put a lot of pressure on themselves and then we haven't played Premier League for four weeks. It's a huge and strange mix of a lot of reasons why, personally, I did not over-expect today performance-wise.

"Then we had some issues in training with Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Callum Hudson-Odoi went out from training. So this is where we are and it is like this. I know we can play better, that we want to play better.

"We were solid and disciplined defensively. We told the team at half time not to lose faith and to keep on going like in a cup game. Maybe this one chance would come and it would be decisive. Keep on believing, don't do crazy stuff, don't take risks, and allow transition for the opponent.

"The first chance we allowed for Crystal Palace was a clear foul on Christian Pulisic and, ok, the last one in added time we could've defended better, but it is their only chance. It is a clean sheet and it's not the first 1-0 we have."

