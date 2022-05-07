Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed several first-team players could play for the U23s on Sunday as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League 2 Division 1.

The academy side, currently managed by Andy Myers, play their final game of the league season on Sunday and come up against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

But there is a lot riding on the game. Chelsea are currently in the relegation zone, in 13th, and are two points adrift of Leeds United who occupy the last safety spot in 12th.

Leeds have played all of their games for the 2021/22 campaign and if Chelsea beat Spurs, they will remain in the top division of Premier League 2.

It's been a season of struggle after finishing runners-up last season, and now they may be handed a boost after Tuchel admitted he could provide some first-team players as well as returning loanees.

"Of course, we hope for the very best and at the same time we play here with the under-23s, a crucial match to avoid relegation and it will maybe involve some players for us we will see what is on Saturday," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash versus Wolves.

Nizaar Kinsella also confirmed several loanees returning from League One loan spells have been asked to play on Sunday.

It's a big weekend for the club, who have just signed a purchase agreement with Todd Boehly's-led consortium over a takeover, with the Women also heading into the final game of the season one point clear at the top of the table.

They face Manchester United who are vying for a spot in the Champions League places, with Arsenal sitting in second looking to pounce of any slip up from Emma Hayes' side.

Tuchel added: “So it is a big Sunday both teams have our full support. We are one club the more teams win, the better atmosphere it is.”

