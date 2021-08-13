Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'Very Happy' to Land 'Perfect Addition' Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is delighted to have welcomed Romelu Lukaku into his squad following his return to Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old's arrival back to the club seven years after his first departure was confirmed on Thursday night on a five-year contract, in a deal worth £97.5 million - a club-record transfer by around £25 million.

Lukaku will slot into the Chelsea attack which is stacked of talent with the hope of boosting their chances and hopes of competing and challenging for the Premier League title.

He will miss their opener against Crystal Palace due to quarantine protocols. Lukaku's debut could, and is more than likely to come against Arsenal next Sunday.

Tuchel hailed the statement signing of Lukaku, stating he is the 'perfect addition' who fits the profile of what Chelsea were looking for.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We are very happy to have Romelu back at the club. In terms of personality, speed and power he will hopefully be an excellent choice and addition for us. He has the power, physique, experience and personality to have a huge impact on our squad. He is a humble guy and a true team player. He cares about Chelsea. We had the feeling that it was worth it to try and fight hard. We are happy he is our player now."

He added: "He is super hungry. He did everything to take this little chance to make the move happen. He had a huge impact at Inter, he was a huge player. It was very important for us that he had the desire to rejoin Chelsea and finish his project and story here. He wants it himself and it’s very important as we have a strong group defined by a strong bond with an attitude to help each other out and support each other.

"Romelu coming from the academy and always having Chelsea in his heart means he is a perfect addition to the group. He embodies this team. We had an exchange on the phone and some messages but now he is quarantining for some days and we will work on some details before we can get him on the pitch."

