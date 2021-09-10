Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Waiting for Thiago Silva Selection Decision

Thomas Tuchel remains unsure if Thiago Silva will be available for selection for Chelsea on Saturday evening against Aston Villa.

The 36-year-old could be suspended due to the Brazil invoking a FIFA rule which would see him suspended for a five-day period, meaning he would miss the Villa clash.

Silva was denied permission to link up with his country for the latest international break, which has allowed the Brazil FA to act and suspend their players.

But talks remain ongoing, and despite a report from the Sun claiming the Premier League will defy FIFA and play the 'banned' players. Chelsea boss Tuchel says negotiations are still ongoing and is hoping a final decision can be made on Saturday morning over whether Silva can play or not.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Thiago is not out, the chairman is in negotiations. I am waiting for the final decision, we may get this tomorrow. We can make the final decisions tomorrow morning. We still have hope that he can play."

"Not only with Thiago, but with the situation," Tuchel added in response to questions over the Silva/Brazil situation being mad.

"Maybe not football but the world itself is not the same with travel restrictions, if you try to go yourself in an international break. Myself going home to my country, bringing my family over - it is not the same, it gets more and more complicated.

"Of course the clubs want their players to play the national teams as well. The players want to play also, don’t forget it. If it ends up in a situation where the players can’t play for their national teams then end up suspended in the league, that makes no sense. Not for the fans, not for football, not for national teams, not for clubs.

"I think there could be a solution that we move the games from the red listed country to green listed countries like we did with the Champions League, we played in Romania, in Sevilla. This was the solution where games could be played like this."

