'Chelsea Want to be the Team Nobody Wants to Play Against' - Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he wants his side to be 'the team that nobody wants to play against' ahead of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues are unbeaten this season, having only dropped points away to Liverpool when they were down to ten men.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash, Tuchel revealed how he wants his team to play.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said:"...This is what we do and while we are doing this we are able to be a team hard to beat and this is what we want to be. We want to be the team that nobody wants to play against in any competition and we want to play like it on Sunday.

This is very important to have this attitude.It’s normal that things don't go in your direction in 90 minutes so you have to be able to fight through difficult moments. This is what we do to overcome these moments.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

We are never in doubt of what we are doing, we are confident to go through these moments within games. Maybe it is best to accept that it can happen and not over expect from us."

The German will be looking to repeat the result of last season as the Blues beat Tottenham on the way to a top four finish.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube