Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Want to Win FA Cup as Reward for 'Surreal' Sanctioning

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side want to lift the FA Cup as a reward after being placed under restrictions following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

The Blues are operating under a restricted licence after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government, with the club up for sale ahead of Todd Boehly's takeover.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel admitted he wants to lift the FA Cup against Liverpool as a reward for their struggles.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

When asked what it would mean to him for both the Men's and Women's first team to lift the FA Cup this weekend, Tuchel said: "It would mean a lot to all of us."

The German continued to expand on his answer, stating that operating under restrictions has been tough for his side and that lifting a trophy now would be a 'big reward'.

"It was draining, demanding, unique - we got sanctioned for a war in Europe. As a Premier League club we suddenly faced sanctions," he continued.

"It was surreal. Hard to cope with. That's why would be a big, big, big reward."

However, Tuchel knows that the Blues must be at their best if they are to come away with the FA Cup.

"I am super happy to be there again. The FA Cup in Wembley, hard to find bigger finals for me. It's very big. To play against Liverpool, one of the two best teams in the world is a game you want to be part of," he said.

"The key is to be ready. Everything they throw at you, it's a lot - intensity, quality, pressing, counter-pressing, set pieces. Everything is the highest level. You have to be prepared to trust your guts, feelings, your quality, your teammates."

